Manitoba New Democrats promise new family medical centres if elected Oct. 3

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the plan would help address a shortage of family doctors and reduce the strain on hospital emergency departments.

Kinew is also promising money to help existing clinics expand to offer a range of medical services including family doctors, mental health workers, social workers and pharmacists.

The promise was endorsed by family doctor Will Ring, who says the team-based model can meet the complex health needs of patients in one place.

Kinew has already promised a $500-million recruitment strategy to hire 250 health-care providers for medical clinics and doctors' offices across the province.

The campaign pledge is the latest in a series of health-related promises from the NDP, including a plan to reopen three hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg that were downgraded by the Progressive Conservative government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.