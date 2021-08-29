Manitoba non-profit helping 2SLGBTQ+ community overcome barriers in style

A new Manitoba-based non-profit is looking to provide members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community facing economic barriers with a new wardrobe they can feel comfortable in.

Transforming Style gives cost-free fashion and styling services to members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community free-of-charge.

"It's really about finding who you are, and reintroducing yourself to the world with your (true) identity and really being comfortable and confident in your own skin," Samuel Braemer, a co-founder of Transforming Style, told CTV News.

The non-profit held its launch event on Thursday with a virtual fashion show and benefit concert.

Braemer said more than 300 people attended the event Canada-wide. He said, since the event, Transforming Style has been flooded with emails, with people from other cities including Toronto and Vancouver reaching out.

"These folks are saying that it can be very overwhelming to go into a shop or boutique, a big-box store, a mall, and feel comfortable to try on clothing that you want to wear," he said.

"This service really is a one-on-one where we provide the personal stylist in this inclusive environment to make these folks comfortable, and then to end up with a wardrobe that represents who they are."

Braemer said people can reach out through the website and book a virtual consultation. After the consultation, Transforming Style curates a collection of clothing specific to that person. They can then meet one-on-one with a personal stylist.

More information can be found by visiting the Transforming Style website or social media.