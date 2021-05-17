Manitoba now number one in COVID-19 infections in North America

Manitoba has now taken the top spot for COVID-19 infections in North America.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has surpassed Alberta in the number of average daily COVID-19 cases per million, reporting an average of 331.9 infections, according to CTV’s COVID-19 tracker.

Alberta, which was previously number one in the rankings, is second with an average of 329.2 cases per million.

Manitoba has been reporting high numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, including a record 560 cases last Thursday.

On Sunday, Manitoba reported four deaths and 534 COVID-19 cases. The bulletin on Sunday reported 258 people in hospital, and 71 people in the ICU.

Right now, there are a total of 258 people in hospital because of COVID-19. Of those people, 201 have active cases of the virus, with another 57 people in hospital who are no longer infectious but still require care.

There are 71 ICU patients currently in hospital with 53 people having active cases of the virus and another 18 who are no longer infectious but still require care.

-With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.