Manitoba Nurses Union votes to ratify new collective agreement

After more than four years without a collective agreement, the Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) finally has a deal.

On Thursday, the MNU announced the majority of its members have voted to ratify the tentative agreement with the province.

“It truly was a long four and a half years without a collective agreement and as I have mentioned before, there is still work to be done to address the significant weaknesses in our health care system," MNU President Darlene Jackson said in a news release.

"But the improvements in this contract are a necessary and positive first step in addressing nurses’ serious concerns.”

The union said the agreement includes a salary increase and protects nurses against excessively long work hours and standby.

In a written statement, Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the province welcomes the news of a finalized collective agreement.

"Our dedicated nurses fully deserve the comfort and security this seven-year agreement provides, along with the wide-ranging collaborative improvements it delivers," the statement reads.

"This mutual agreement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the leadership and negotiating teams of both sides."

The statement goes on to thank nurses that have delivered care throughout the pandemic.