Manitoba offering free provincial park entry this weekend
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitobans are being encouraged to get outside and explore this weekend with free entry to provincial parks.
On Monday, the Manitoba government announced that from Sept. 1 to 4, vehicle permits will not be required to visit provincial parks. Manitobans will still need to pay overnight camping fees, as well national park entrance fees.
Those who do opt to visit or camp at a provincial park this weekend, the province offers the following advice:
- Be ‘wildlife smart’ by maintaining a clean campsite, packing up trash and recyclables before leaving, and keeping food, trash, toiletries, and cooking utensils locked up in a vehicle or trailer;
- Keep pets on a leash;
- Keep campfires in approved pits;
- Obtain and burn firewood locally. In order to stop the spread of Emerald Ash Borer, firewood should not be transported outside of Winnipeg. Doing so can result in charges and fines of up to $1,300 for individuals and $15,000 for businesses.
Those who want to make camping reservations can do so online or by calling 1-888-482-2267. A number of campsites, cabins and yurts will stay open through the fall.
