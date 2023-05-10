Manitoba officers capture second escaped inmate; both in custody
The Manitoba RCMP has captured and arrested the second escaped inmate from The Pas Correctional Facility.
Police announced that officers with the emergency response team were patrolling in The Pas on Wednesday morning when they found escaped inmate Kelly Castel near Halcrow Avenue.
Castel ran away, and additional police units were called to the area.
A police dog led officers to Castel, who was found hiding nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
This news comes after Mounties announced on Tuesday afternoon that they found the other escaped inmate, Xander Tardiff. He was arrested without incident and is in police custody.
Castel and Tardiff escaped from the correctional facility on Monday evening. A third inmate who escaped with the pair was also located and arrested.
The RCMP said it recognizes that this was a difficult time for the communities involved, and thanks residents for their help and understanding.
