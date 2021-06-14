Manitoba/Ontario border to reopen Wednesday

Manitobans looking to visit their Ontario cottages are getting the news they’ve been waiting for.

Border restrictions on people entering the province from the west are set to be lifted on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said following the province’s transition to Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen, the health order regarding travel into Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec has not been extended.

“The order will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at which time individuals will be able to enter Ontario via its interprovincial land and water borders. Those entering Ontario must continue to follow the public health measures in place in the province,” reads the statement.

The Ontario public health order, which was put in place on April 19, barred travellers from Manitoba and Quebec without a valid reason.

People could enter for work, medical care, transport of goods, and Indigenous treaty rights. Many cottage owners were out of luck.

Over the May long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped and checked over 1,200 vehicles, resulting in 42 drivers being denied entry into the province.

More recently between the dates of June 5-7, 1,019 vehicles were stopped by police, with 12 vehicles forced to turn around.

In response to a CTV News request for information on the continued border restrictions Sunday, the OPP said, “The order relating to the closure of Ontario’s land and water borders with Manitoba and Quebec remains in place. We will communicate prior to its termination.”

Last week, the Manitoba government announced fully vaccinated people from other provinces can enter Manitoba without self-isolating.

Dr. Brent Roussin said enforcing the border rules and the self-isolation requirements have been a challenge in Manitoba during the pandemic.

“We’re one of the only western provinces that have that self-isolation requirement upon entry into Manitoba, with some exceptions,” he said.

Roussin added that despite the lifting of the public health orders in Ontario coming, he is still discouraging Manitobans from nonessential travel. He said with vaccine uptake increasing in Manitoba, he’s hopeful there will be fewer restrictions on interprovincial travel going forward.