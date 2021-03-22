Manitoba is opening another COVID-19 vaccination supersite today in Morden, Man.

The first immunizations at the facility, located at the Access Event Centre, will begin at 12:30 p.m. on March 22.

At this site, the province will be piloting a new process for vaccine delivery, which is aimed at creating a more streamlined service.

This is the fifth vaccine supersite to open in Manitoba, with the others located in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and Selkirk.

Peguis First Nation is also set to begin a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort today.

Until Wednesday, Peguis Public Health will be holding mass vaccine clinics, with the First Nation expected to receive more than 1,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Currently, Peguis is under a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19 amongst the community.

Over the weekend, the Manitoba government expanded its vaccine eligibility criteria to people 67 years of age and older, and 47 years of age and older for First Nations people.

As of Sunday afternoon, Manitoba has administered 133,687 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.