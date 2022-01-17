Manitoba parent concerned over lack of contact tracing

As students return to Manitoba classrooms Monday, one mom is raising concerns over the lack of contract tracing.

On Jan. 11, the province announced schools will no longer provide close contact notification or information on individual COVID-19 cases. Instead, schools will monitor absenteeism rates and self-reported cases.

"It's just kind of scary because before at least, you would be informed - okay, there's a case in the school, it's not in my child's cohort. I can decide what to do,” said parent Andrea Clarke. “Now it's just wide open."

Clarke is concerned case numbers are going to skyrocket and feels the return to classrooms is happening without the right measures in place.

"I just feel like there's a lack of foresight in thinking about consequences for families on the province's part. (It) puts schools, parents, families in a really awkward position," said Clarke.

Clarke said she is not confident sending her child to school, but it is not only the safety of her son that she has to worry about.

Clarke is 40 years old and pregnant. Her husband has cystic fibrosis and they all live with her aging mother.

“We’re all high risk, and it’s just the same for other families in the same boat similar to like mine,” said Clarke.

“You’re saying you are just going to roll the dice with your family’s safety and that’s that.”

In a statement, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said, "Students learn best in the classroom, the benefits can't be understated - from mental and physical health to socialization and support for families.”

It is sentiment Clarke agrees with in principle, but wishes there was another way. She said possible alternatives could include extending remote learning until COVID-19 case numbers start to drop, COVID-19 boosters for more students and continuing with contact tracing so parents could make better-informed decisions.

Cullen said layers of protection are in place in classrooms to reduce the spread of the virus as kids return to in-person learning.

He listed rapid testing programs for asymptomatic teachers, staff and students, the distribution of millions of masks and ventilation improvements.

Clarke wonders why increased funding for continued contact tracing was not included.

“The hospitals are so full. What’s going to happen when you send all these kids back to school and now you’ve got double that amount in a week needing hospital,” said Clarke. “It just seems crazy right now to go straight back in.”