Manitoba parents can soon book COVID-19 vaccines for their children

Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 on Friday and now Manitoba has set a date for when parents can start booking appointments.

Health officials said that with the eligibility expanding, parents can now start booking appointments for their kids on Nov. 22, starting at 6 a.m. "Times for appointments specific to COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 are still being finalized and will depend on the delivery of the pediatric vaccine in the province," the province said in a vaccine bulletin.

"However, the first appointments are expected to be available as early as the end of next week."

People can book appointments online or by calling the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222.