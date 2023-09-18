Manitoba party leaders square off in 90-minute radio debate

The leaders of Manitoba's three major political parties say they're not in favour of including mandatory addiction treatment in their platforms ahead of the Oct. 3 election.

It was one of the issues leaders of the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats discussed during a 90-minute radio debate on CJOB, where mental health, labour shortages and health care were also front and centre.

Alberta's United Conservative government has been considering introducing a law that would allow a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer to petition a judge to issue a treatment order, which advocates in the field have pushed against.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says her party is looking at a preventive model and doesn't support sending drug users to treatment without their consent.

New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew says supervised consumption sites, something the PCs have long opposed, should be considered and added another focus should be on ensuring job security for those who leave treatment instead of forcing them to go.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says involuntary drug treatment doesn't work in the long run.

The leaders made their first appearance together on the provincial election campaign last week during a forum hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, and there is to be a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce debate Wednesday followed by a televised leaders debate Thursday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023