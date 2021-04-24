Manitoba passes 30 per cent vaccination mark for those over 18

Manitoba has marked another milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The province announced on Saturday that more than 30 per cent of the eligible population has received its first dose of the vaccine.

"I thank everyone from immunizers to our planning teams for their hard work and dedication, because every day we are protecting thousands more Manitobans and their families with this vaccine," said Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson in a news release.

Manitoba has also passed the 400,000 dose mark as 413,607 doses have been administered, which equals 31.7 per cent of the adult population.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the more people who get their vaccine the more it will help reduce the spread of COVID.

"Getting immunized not only protects ourselves, but our friends, families, neighbours, and communities," she said in a news release.

This news comes a day after the province announced its first three priority areas in Manitoba. People who live in the areas or work specific jobs in those communities are eligible to book a vaccine appointment.

For those who are eligible, they can book an appointment online or call 1-844-626-8222.