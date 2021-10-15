Manitoba passes legislation for income support program for those with disabilities

The Manitoba government has passed legislation to support the creation of an income support program to help those living with severe and prolonged disabilities.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement in a news release on Friday, saying the program is for those who have no other means of supporting themselves.

“Our government is committed to supporting the specific and unique needs of Manitobans with severe and prolonged disabilities and to improving their quality of life,” she said.

“The passing of Bill 72, the Disability Support Act, lays the groundwork for the development of the income support program tailored to their needs.”

According to the province, the act supports the development of a program that is separate from Employment and Income Assistance. The program would include disability support payments and shelter assistance that meet the specific needs of those with severe and prolonged disabilities.

The province noted that under previous legislation, those with severe and prolonged disabilities were treated the same as Manitobans going through temporary losses of employment or those with fewer barriers to permanent employment.

Squires added that the Manitoba Assistance Act has also been amended to strengthen the requirements for participation in programs and planning that help people with employment.