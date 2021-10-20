Manitoba pastor expected in court after arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders

A Manitoba pastor is expected in court on Wednesday after RCMP said they arrested him on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.

Tobias Tissen, the pastor of the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach, Man., was arrested without incident on Monday following a traffic stop in Steinbach.

Court documents show that Tissen is accused of defying public health orders on May 15 by gathering in a group of more than five people outdoors. The allegation has not been proven in court.

According to RCMP, Tissen was transferred to the Winnipeg Police Service on Tuesday for a court appearance. He’s scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Tissen was previously been fined for breaking public health orders, and is also among the 10 applicants involved in a constitutional challenge of the orders.

The Church of God Restoration has also come under fire for holding indoor services at a time when only outdoor services were allowed.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.