Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to an antiviral pill formulated to combat COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
“We have been working with our partners in the health system to gradually expand access to these treatments and are now working with our partners in community pharmacy to make access to treatment even easier for Manitobans, particularly those in rural and northern communities,” the spokesperson said.
Paxlovid is authorized by Health Canada to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at higher risk of severe outcomes.
It's been available in Manitoba since late January through a process coordinated by each regional health authority.
“With treatment options for COVID-19 now available, we know that timely access to these services remains essential to their success,” the spokesperson said.
They added that more details on when the initiative will begin and a list of participating locations are expected in the near future.
-
Cloudy and cool Saturday with a warmer Sunday in the forecastSaturday is looking a bit cloudy and cool, but warmer days are just ahead.
-
Highway 416 closed southbound after milk truck crashA tractor-trailer loaded with milk has rolled over on Highway 416, causing significant delays for southbound drivers.
-
Mounties seize $1 million in counterfeit $100 bills in Gatineau, Que.The RCMP say $1 million in 'novelty' $100 bank notes was seized in Gatineau, Que.
-
Ottawa Hospital asks city for $150 million to support new Civic CampusA city report recommends council direct staff to explore options to provide $150 million to the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus development.
-
Film and TV projects get provincial funding to shoot in North BayFive television and film projects received funding from the Ontario government Friday morning to shoot in North Bay and surrounding area.
-
Four people sought after items worth more than $8,000 stolen from vehicle in ScarboroughToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month and stole items worth thousands.
-
NDP MLA Richard Feehan not seeking re-election for Edmonton-Rutherford seatA two-term NDP Edmonton MLA who also served as a former cabinet minister will not seek re-election in Alberta's next general election.
-
Halifax man accuses N.S. RCMP of racial profilingA Halifax man is accusing Nova Scotia RCMP of racial profiling after he and his brother were approached and ticketed by the same officer within two months.
-
A range of reactions to N.S. healthcare action planJoan Sinden is among the more than 88,300 Nova Scotians without a family physician. For her, all the Progressive Conservative government's healthcare plan is right now, is words.