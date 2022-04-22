Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill

Manitobans will soon have expanded access to an antiviral pill formulated to combat COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.

“We have been working with our partners in the health system to gradually expand access to these treatments and are now working with our partners in community pharmacy to make access to treatment even easier for Manitobans, particularly those in rural and northern communities,” the spokesperson said.

Paxlovid is authorized by Health Canada to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at higher risk of severe outcomes.

It's been available in Manitoba since late January through a process coordinated by each regional health authority.

“With treatment options for COVID-19 now available, we know that timely access to these services remains essential to their success,” the spokesperson said.

They added that more details on when the initiative will begin and a list of participating locations are expected in the near future.