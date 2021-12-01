Manitoba pharmacists now able to assess and prescribe for bladder infections

Pharmacists in the province will be able to help provide more assessments and prescriptions to Manitobans.

The provincial government announced that the scope of practice for pharmacists will now include some individuals who have bladder infections, known as cystitis.

This change will allow pharmacists to assess and prescribe treatment for recurrent, uncomplicated cystitis for women who are not pregnant.

"We recognize the important role that pharmacists play in the health and wellness of Manitobans, and today's expanded scoped of work reflects this," Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon said in a news release.

Gordon added this will make care more convenient for Manitobans.

People will now be able to get three assessments by a pharmacist every year at no cost.

Pharmacists will also be required to complete training so they can provide this new service. The province said the service will be available in the coming months as training is completed.

Ashley Hart, the past president of Pharmacists of Manitoba, said this expanded scope has been a request of the organization since 2019, noting this step is important for women's health.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, urinary tract infections or UTIs were one of the most common infections in primary care and in emergency rooms. UTIs affect 12 to 15 per cent of women annually," said Hart.

She said she is excited that Manitoba is now joining other provinces that already do this work like Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"Across Canada, the scope of pharmacy is changing and this announcement today brings us one step closer to enabling pharmacists to practice to their full potential, right here in Manitoba."

Hart said the assessment would be based on symptoms, and if serious problems were identified, people would be referred to a doctor.

Manitobans can find eligible pharmacists online.