The province of Manitoba is planning to ramp up its vaccine capacity to deliver 20,000 doses per day in the second quarter of 2021.

During a technical briefing on Wednesday, Johanu Botha, the co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the province is preparing to bolster its vaccine rollout. Botha said the province is expecting to have a "significant increase" in vaccine supply.

He said the province is getting ready to deliver 1.5 million doses in the second quarter.

While he said this all hinges on the vaccine supply – which he called the limiting factor in Manitoba’s vaccine rollout – he said the goal is to be prepared to deliver the full number of vaccines regardless of the supply.

Part of this will include the creation of 13 COVID-19 vaccination super sites in the province.

This is a developing story. More to come.