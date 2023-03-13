Manitoba plans to require councillors, trustees to take leave to run provincially
Municipal councillors and school board trustees in Manitoba may soon face new rules if they want to make the jump to provincial politics.
A bill now before the legislature would require them to take unpaid leaves of absence to run for provincial office.
Right now, municipal councillors must resign their seats to run provincially, while school board trustees can continue in their roles without any changes.
Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says it makes sense to have similar rules for trustees and councillors.
He also says it could lead to fewer municipal byelections, because municipal councillors would no longer have to resign and could simply resume their council job if they're not elected provincially.
Opposition New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew says the province ought to be opening the door for more people to run for office, not putting up barriers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023
