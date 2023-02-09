Manitoba plans to revive province-wide Grade 12 testing of English and math
The Manitoba government is planning to bring back provincewide Grade 12 tests in English and math starting next year.
The tests were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a time during which the government announced plans for less-formal assessments of student achievement in Grade 10.
Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the school system will have both.
He says reviving the final exams will be a good way to gauge whether the assessments in the earlier grade are working and if students are improving.
Ewasko, a former teacher, says details of the Grade 10 assessments are still being worked out, but they will likely be an evaluation over time instead of a sit-down exam like the Grade 12 tests.
The Manitoba School Boards Association says some people may be surprised by the return of the Grade 12 tests, as there was a perception in some quarters that they were being eliminated permanently.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022
-
