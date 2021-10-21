Manitoba police watchdog investigating assault allegation
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an alleged assault by four RCMP officers in Elphinstone, Man.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) learned of the Sept. 4 incident on Oct. 19.
According to the IIU, a man filed a complaint with the RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission regarding an allegation of assault.
The watchdog noted that the alleged assault took place between four RCMP officers and a man during the course of an arrest.
The civilian director of the IIU has determined it is in the public interest to investigate.
The IIU asks any witnesses who have information or video footage to contact 1-844-667-6060.
The investigation continues.
