Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of man detained by Winnipeg police

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died shortly after he was detained by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, around 7:20 p.m., when Winnipeg police officers were called to Osborne Street for a man behaving aggressively and erratically, according to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

Once officers got to the scene, they detained and handcuffed the man, who then collapsed.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were also on scene, and administered CPR.

The man was taken to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU is now investigating. Since the incident involves a death, it will request a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

The watchdog asks any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to contact 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details will be provided at this time.