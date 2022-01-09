Manitoba politician drawing criticism for tweet showing his wife shovelling snow after working a 12-hour hospital shift

A Manitoban politician is getting widespread criticism for a tweet depicting his wife shovelling the driveway after working a 12-hour shift as a healthcare worker.

Minister of Economic Development and Jobs Jon Reyes posted a photo of his wife shovelling from his window with the caption, "Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway."

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. ���� pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO

The tweet has gained thousands of retweets and replies since it was posted on Saturday, with many calling the tweet inconsiderate.

Several commenters pointed out Reyes had been tweeting about watching tennis the night prior instead of potentially shovelling.

Wait. You were up at 2:45 am watching tennis while your wife was working a 12 hr shift at a hospital during a pandemic? Then you took a picture of her shoveling your driveway from the warmth of your home? Good luck dude. I’ve cut people out of my life for a lot less than this. �� pic.twitter.com/lbjmFlffL7

The incident even made international headlines, with the Los Angeles-based tabloid TMZ picking up the story.

In a statement to CTV News, Reyes said, "My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I'm eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much."

He went on to say, "I'm happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone — especially me today — that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers."

Reyes’ response comes as memes of the ordeal are now gaining thousands of likes.

Congrats dude. pic.twitter.com/HhF8MhtcXt

My wife just finished a double shift in the ICU. I told her yesterday that my caddy's shifting was a bit off. She surprised me by pulling the tranny and swapped the Johnson Rod. I'm going to have a beer in her honour while she cleans up her oily mess. pic.twitter.com/NN0DUajqlQ

“her hands look like this so mine can look like this” pic.twitter.com/hUxRUfQlHe