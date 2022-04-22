Power restored to majority of customers following outage: Hydro
The majority of customers impacted by a power outage in southern Winnipeg and communities outside the city have had their power restored.
Manitoba Hydro said a subtransmission line tripped just before 10 a.m., and the majority of customers had power back by 11:35 a.m.
However, Hydro crews found a burnt out pole in Sanford, Man.
#mboutage Crews found a burnt pole in Sanford. In order to safely make repairs, we're taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment. https://t.co/LtIpq7DxXg pic.twitter.com/ZisxmSCTu8— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 22, 2022
“In order to safely make repairs, we’re taking an outage to Sanford and the surrounding area. No estimated time for restoration at the moment,” Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet.
CTV News will provide more details when they become available.
