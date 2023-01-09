Manitoba premier addresses departing MLAs, says cabinet shuffle coming

For the first time in 2023, Premier Heather Stefanson addressed media members face to face, discussing the number of MLAs announcing their plans to not seek re-election in the fall, as well as a possible shuffle to the cabinet.

In recent days and weeks, several MLAs have come forward saying they won’t be running again in the next election.

That number has climbed to 10, including Cathy Cox, Alan Lagimodiere, Cliff Cullen, Reg Helwer, and Myrna Driedger.

Stefanson said Monday that she respects every decision.

“This is a very personal decision that each one of them made. They said in their words why they are moving on. You can see from that it is family reasons in many parts of that and I just want to wish them all well,” said Stefanson.

She added that many of these MLAs have had changes in their lives, such as welcoming grandkids into the world, and now is the right time for them to step back and be with their families.

While thanking them for the work that they have done over the years, she also noted this is a time to rejuvenate the party.

“I think it is so exciting. We have so many people who are coming forward, who are excited to run for our party.”

As some of the current MLAs who are not seeking re-election are in cabinet positions, Stefanson said there will be changes when asked if there could be a cabinet shuffle in the future.

“You guys will be the first to know I’m sure. We will be making some changes there. I would say that I think now is the time that people have made their decisions, their final decisions with their families as to what their future holds. I think it is time for some changes and so we will move towards that in the next little while.”

When asked if there will be any other departures being announced, she said she thinks the province has seen the “bulk” of those announcements.

Stefanson said she is excited about the future of the party.

In a prepared statement from an NDP caucus spokesperson, they said the PC government is too focused on itself.

“A cabinet shuffle isn’t going to fix anything, only a new NDP government can make life easier for families,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the premier previously told CTV News Winnipeg that Stefanson will be seeking re-election in 2023 and said a number of new people have already joined the Progressive Conservatives.

The Manitoba Liberals previously said all three of the party’s incumbents will be running again, while three more candidates have been nominated, with more nominations scheduled to come soon.

Meanwhile, the NDP also previously told CTV News Winnipeg that 37 candidates have been nominated and that all of its MLAs will be running again in the fall.