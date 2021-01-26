Manitoba's premier says the rules around travel are changing in the province as cases of COVID-19 variants begin to surge in Canada.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he is calling on the federal government to bolster security at Canada's international borders to keep cases of any COVID-19 variants out of the country.

In addition to this, Pallister said Manitoba is amending its public health orders. He said anyone returning to Manitoba from other parts of Canada – even from the Western provinces – will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Pallister said there have been no cases of COVID-19 variants identified in Manitoba yet.

This is a developing story. More to come.