Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister not seeking re-election

Brian Pallister has announced he will not be seeking re-election as Premier of Manitoba in the next election.

Pallister made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, following a Progressive Conservative Party Caucus meeting in Brandon.

"I believe that now is the time for a new leader and a premier to take our province forward," Pallister said. "Accordingly, a new leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba will lead our party into the next election."

Pallister won party leadership in 2012, and was first elected as the 22nd premier of Manitoba in 2016. He was re-elected premier in 2019.

"By stepping aside at the midpoint in our second mandate, I believe this will provide sufficient time for not only for party members to choose a new leader, but for Manitobans to get to know that new leader and premier," Pallister said.

"It is not easy to make the decision to leave, but the question I guess has been answered – I don't think there is a better time than now for me to step aside."

In a statement posted to Twitter minutes after Pallister's announcement, PC Party President Tom Wiebe said he had been notified earlier in the day.

Earlier today I was notified by our party leader Brian Pallister that he will not seek re-election and will be stepping down as leader of our party. (1/4)#mbpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SGk6Px6dQ8

"In the coming days I will convene a meeting of our party executive council to determine rules for a leadership election," Wiebe said in the statement. "As per our party constitution, the leadership election will be by all party members on a one member, one vote basis."

