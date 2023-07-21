Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.

On Monday, Indigenous leaders and family members had some of those involved in the study and others speak about how a search could be done using a conveyor belt system. They say similar landfill searches in other jurisdictions have proven successful.

But after an unrelated announcement Friday, the Premier says the report’s findings show the risks are significant.

“Asbestos and other toxic chemicals and so on and so we made what was a very difficult decision,” said Stefanson. “I have to protect all Manitobans throughout this including those that would be asked to go into those landfills.”

The Premier says there are also legal issues in play that could jeopardize the current criminal case, but would not specify.

“It has been identified ,I think before that potentially, it could have an impact on that.”

The bodies of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris are believed to be in the landfill, the victims, police say, of a serial killer who is in custody.

Stefanson also said Friday she wants to focus on preventative measures.

“I want to make sure that we’ve got the proper programming in place to help those individuals, to help those individuals through this, these difficult times, to ensure that this doesn’t happen to more families in the communities.” said Stefanson

The feasibility study concluded a search could take three years and cost up to $184 million. The study also said not searching the landfill could have a detrimental impact on the victims' families.