Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'

Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson has come under fire for talking about her son’s hockey game in response to a question about a woman’s death during a hospital transfer.

Krystal Mousseau, 31, of Ebb and Flow First Nation died this past May before she could be transferred from an intensive care unit in Brandon to a hospital in Ontario during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her death was declared a critical incident.

Under questioning by the Opposition NDP earlier this week, Stefanson’s initial response was to talk about her own proud parent moment.

Mousseau, a mother of two herself, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a ventilator. Amid a critical care bed shortage across the province, a decision was made to airlift Mousseau to a hospital in Ottawa, but she died in Brandon on May 25 after a failed attempt to get her to the airport.

“Krystal Mousseau’s life mattered, she is dearly missed by her friends, family and her children,” Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP said during Question Period Tuesday.

After learning Manitoba’s chief medical examiner won’t call an inquest into Mousseau’s death, Kinew questioned Stefanson, who was health minister at the time, about the circumstances surrounding Mousseau’s care.

Stefanson initially responded by talking about her son’s hockey game.

“It was a proud mom moment for me, it was a proud parent moment for both my husband and I when we were at a hockey rink in Selkirk and Tommy and his high school team were playing, the St. Paul’s Crusaders, and they defeated the Westwood Warriors to become the Manitoba provincial high school hockey champions,” Stefanson said.

Kinew rebuffed the premier’s response with his next question and continued to press for answers.

“Krystal Mousseau’s children will not be able to have their mother at the important moments of their lives,” Kinew said.

Stefanson eventually responded and said her initial answer was within procedural practices.

“Members opposite know that sometimes in our first questions we have the liberty as leaders to be able to address other issues,” Stefanson stated in the Legislature.

But on Thursday, amid growing backlash, the premier apologized in a prepared statement.

“First and foremost, my thoughts go out to Krystal Mousseau’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” Stefanson said. “I recognize the timing of my comment about my family was misplaced, and for that I sincerely apologize.”

Kinew, who has been speaking with Mousseau’s family, had little to say about the premier’s remarks specifically but with an inquest out of the question he’s now calling on the Progressive Conservative government to hold an inquiry to further examine the circumstances of Mousseau’s death.

A letter from Prairie Mountain Health to Mousseau’s family revealed there were some issues with her care.

“The public interest is for us to find out the truth of what happened here and to find out who should be held accountable,” Kinew told reporters Thursday.

The letter from Prairie Mountain Health said since Mousseau’s death, the contracted air transport provider has advised that it’s implemented additional training and education.

The letter also stated equipment is being standardized within health care facilities across the province.