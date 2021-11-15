Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson getting involved in leadership race legal challenge

Premier Heather Stefanson is getting involved in the legal challenge into the Progressive Conservative Party’s recent leadership race launched by Shelly Glover.

Stefanson’s lawyer Jonathan Kroft says documents are set to be filed Monday.

A hearing is set for Friday to determine if the court has jurisdiction to hear the case.

The PC party is also expected to file a brief.

Glover’s legal team has already submitted its arguments.

Stefanson defeated Glover by 363 votes on October 30 to win the PC leadership.

Glover wants a new vote alleging “substantial irregularities” with the counting process.