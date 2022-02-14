Emergencies Act 'not necessary' in Manitoba, Premier Heather Stefanson says

Manitoba’s premier does not support the use of the Emergencies Act, saying it is 'not necessary' and the province needs to let police do their jobs.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government will, for the first time in the country's history, enact the Emergencies Act to end ongoing trucker convoy protests.

However, shortly after a ministers' meeting with Trudeau, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she does not support the move.

"The use of the Emergencies Act is very, very serious, and needs to be considered very seriously before enacting something like that," Stefanson said, adding she does not want to 'escalate situations' by invoking the Emergencies Act in Manitoba.

"I think it's important that Manitobans and Canadians know and understand that it's not necessary, and we need to think very carefully and clearly before going in that direction."

The Premier said law enforcement has assured her that they can deal with the protests with the existing tools that exist in the province.

"I think law enforcement is doing very good work, and we need to let them do their jobs," she said, adding she is taking the advice of law enforcement officials in the RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service.

Stefanson said both agencies are satisfied that they have “full tactical control over operations.”

"At some point, these protests will end one way or another," Stefanson said, adding the province understands what the protesters’ concerns are but it is time for them to go home.

"We just we encourage those protesters, we've heard you loud and clear."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier Francois Legault all said Monday they were not in favour of the Emergencies Act being applied in their provinces.

-With files from The Canadian Press