Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Premier Heather Stefanson, along with Supt. Rob Lasson of the Manitoba RCMP, and Shared Health CEO Lanette Siragusa will be holding a news conference at noon at the RCMP D Division headquarters.
Thursday’s crash between a bus and a semi-truck left 15 people dead. As of Sunday morning, 10 people were still in hospital, including six in critical care. The names of the victims have not officially been released.
The Manitoba RCMP said it obtained video footage of the crash and that the semi-truck had the right of the way.
CTV News Winnipeg will provide more information as it becomes available.
