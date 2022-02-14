Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fire

Manitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.

Heather Stefanson says her thoughts are with the Pimicikamak Cree Nation and she hopes to be there later this week when she attends a festival in The Pas.

The three young people died Saturday in a fire on the reserve, about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Mounties have said four other people in the house -- a 36-year old man, a 36-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl -- were able to escape through a window.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee, who represents northern First Nations in Manitoba and is from the community, says in a statement that it was an awful tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.