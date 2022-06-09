Manitoba premier promotes backbencher Greg Nesbitt to cabinet to fill vacancy
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has promoted a backbencher to cabinet.
Greg Nesbitt, who represents the Riding Mountain constituency, is the province's new minister of natural resources and northern development.
He replaces Scott Fielding, who announced his resignation Monday to pursue opportunities in the private sector.
Fielding was also minister for liquor and lotteries, and that role will now go to Andrew Smith, the minister for sport, culture and heritage.
Nesbitt is a business owner in western Manitoba.
He was first elected in 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022
