Manitoba premier providing pharmaceutical help to Alberta

Manitoba's premier says the province will be providing help to Alberta as it struggles amid the fourth wave.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Premier Kelvin Goertzen said he spoke with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Thursday night.

"Manitoba is providing pharmaceuticals to Alberta that they requested and we will continue discussions on other support that can be provided," Goertzen said in the tweet.

"In a federation like Canada, we assist each other in times of need when we can."

No other details were given as to what pharmaceuticals will be provided to Alberta.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.