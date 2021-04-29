Manitoba premier says partnership with North Dakota will help vaccinate education staff in the province

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said an agreement is in place with both the federal government and North Dakota to help vaccinate teachers and education workers in the province.

The premier made the announcement during a news conference Thursday morning.

“Today, we have an agreement with North Dakota and the federal government to expand our essential workers, cross-border vaccination initiative beyond the truckers that were initially involved and announced last week, to include teachers and education workers in Manitoba,” Pallister said.

Pallister added the goal of the partnership is to keep Manitoba schools open.

“Our children learn best when they're in a school,” he said. “But we need that environment in that school to be as safe as possible. We need to have our staff getting that vaccine. We need to have our teachers confident that they can be in a safe working environment.

Pallister said details of the program are still being finalized, but an additional access point is being proposed at the International Peace Gardens for vaccinations to take place, and isolation requirements will not apply in this case.

This is a developing story. More details to come.