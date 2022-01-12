Manitoba premier says province will not follow Quebec’s plan for a vaccine tax

Manitoba has no immediate plans to follow Quebec’s lead in instituting a tax on individuals who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday that a new "health contribution" will have to be paid by residents who have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for non-medical reasons.

"Right now these people, they put a very important burden on our health care network,” said Legault.

It appears there are no immediate plans to follow Quebec’s lead and institute similar tax in Manitoba.

“We’re certainly not looking at something like that now,” said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson during a Wednesday COVID-19 update.

“I think there are other measures that we could probably take before we go to that step.”

Stefanson said other options to encourage vaccinations should be considered first, but said her government will look at the tax idea.

“We’ll have those discussions with public health to see if there’s evidence that shows that this works,” she said.

Dr. Philippe Lagace-Wiens, a medical microbiologist at St. Boniface Hospital, said Manitoba should implement the tax no different than other taxes that recoup health care costs.

"I think overall it's a good idea as a method to encourage people to get vaccinated," he said. "I do think we can justify adding or leveraging those individuals for the cost that they incur to the system much the way we leverage smokers and drinkers."

But Lagace-Wiens cautions it could only be done if equal access to the vaccine is in place.

There are also concerns by others the tax could negatively affect low income and marginalized people while infringing on people’s right to choose.

Cara Zwibel, from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, questions Quebec’s move.

"The pandemic won't end, even if everyone in Canada could be vaccinated," said Zwibel. "We need the rest of the globe to have access to the vaccines.”

David Matas, an international human rights lawyer, said a vaccine tax pits the right to not get vaccinated versus the obligation of the state to keep the population healthy.

“As I see it, there are competing human rights considerations,” said Matas.

He believes the high rate of infection would play a key role a role in weighing the two interests.

“My view is that a legal challenge to a vaccination tax based on the charter would not succeed because the right to public health would prevail,” said Matas.

Stefanson said the province is looking at different ways of encouraging Manitobans to get vaccinated and used the province’s vaccine passport as an example.

Stefanson noted instituting a provincial vaccine mandate would pose challenges.

“In terms of making vaccinations mandatory, I don’t know how you would roll that out,” said Stefanson. “I think what’s important here is that we encourage as many Manitobans, as many Canadians, to get vaccinated as possible.”