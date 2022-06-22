iHeartRadio

Manitoba premier tests positive for COVID-19

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media following the delivery of the 2022 budget in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Manitoba Legislative Building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanson has posted on social media that she is experiencing minor symptoms and is working from home while self-isolating.

The premier says her office has informed people she came into contact with over the last few days.

Stefanson was at a few public events recently, including the unveiling of a mural at the legislature Monday which had dozens of people in attendance.

Manitoba's other main party leaders have also tested positive for COVID-19 at different times during the pandemic.

Opposition Leader Wab Kinew, who tested positive last November, wished Stefanson a speedy recovery on Twitter.

   (The Canadian Press)

 

