Manitoba cabinet shuffle reframes health portfolio, brings back former Pallister cabinet member

Premier Heather Stefanson has shuffled her cabinet – reframing the health portfolio, bringing in three new faces, and adding a former cabinet minister who left under Pallister's government.

On Tuesday, Stefanson unveiled her new cabinet at the Manitoba Legislative Building, and will then be available to answer the media’s questions at 2:30 p.m. CTV Winnipeg is live-streaming the event.

Eileen Clarke is returning to cabinet as Minister of Municipal Relations – a ministry she had held previously. In July, Clarke had stepped down as Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister under former Premier Brian Pallister's government following controversial comments Pallister had made about colonial settlers.

Among the changes, Minister Cliff Cullen has been replaced by Wayne Ewasko as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning. Cullen will now take on the role of Deputy Premier and Minister of Economic Development, Investment, and Trade.

'REFRAMED HEALTH PORTFOLIO'

With the cabinet shuffle, Stefanson announced a change to the former Health and Seniors Care portfolio, along with the former portfolio for Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery – two departments previously led by Audrey Gordon.

As of Tuesday, Gordon will now lead what the province is calling a "reframed health portfolio" as Minister of Health. The province said Gordon will be mandated to strengthen resources to manage COVID-19 and work with the Surgical and Diagnostic Task Force to clear the backlogs.

Assiniboia MLA Scott Johnston is joining cabinet as the minister for the new Seniors and Long-term Care department. The province said Johnston will focus on implementing recommendations of the Stevenson Review.

Sarah Guillemard, the MLA for Fort Richmond, will serve as minister of mental health and community wellness – a ministry focused on addressing and treating addictions and mental health challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

NEW ADDITIONS TO STEFANSON'S CABINET

Johnston was not the only new face to be added to Stefanson's cabinet on Tuesday.

Doyle Piwniuk – the MLA for Turtle Mountain – was sworn in as as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Andrew Smith – the MLA for Lagimodiere – is taking on the role of minister of sport, culture and heritage, and minister responsible for Travel Manitoba and the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation (MCCC).

OTHER CABINET SHUFFLES

The other changes to cabinet include

Kelvin Goertzen (MLA for Steinbach) as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and Minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) and government house leader;

Cameron Friesen (MLA for Morden-Winkler) as Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro;

Scott Fielding (MLA for Kirkfield Park) as Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development, and minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation (MBLL);

Jeff Wharton (MLA for Red River North) as minister of environment, climate and parks, and minister responsible for Efficiency Manitoba;

Reg Helwer (MLA for Brandon West) as Minister of Labour, consumer protection and government services, Minister responsible for the Public Utilities Board (PUB) and minister responsible for the Civil service;

Derek Johnson (MLA for Interlake-Gimli) as Minister of Agriculture; and

Jon Reyes (MLA for Waverley) as minister of advanced education, skills and immigration.

Rochelle Squires will take on the roles of minister responsible for the status of women and minister responsible for accessibility, along with her current portfolio as minister of families and minister responsible for francophone affairs.

Alan Lagimodiere remains the minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations.

TWO MINISTERS GET THE BOOT

The shuffle did see two ministers get the boot from cabinet.

Ralph Eichler, the former minister of agriculture and resource development, and Cathy Cox, the former minister of sport, culture and heritage and the minister responsible for the status of women, are no longer a part of cabinet. The premier thanked the two former ministers for their service.