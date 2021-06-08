Manitoba premier to announce COVID-19 vaccine measures
Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 vaccine measures.
Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Last week, Pallister announced a new grant program aimed at increasing the province’s vaccine uptake.
“We need Manitobans to continue to do two things: get a vaccine as soon as possible and follow the public health orders,” the premier said at a news conference on June 3.
Through the initiative, grants of up to $20,000 will be made available to community, sport, religious, cultural, and educational organizations to provide programming that encourages and educates people when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday afternoon, Manitoba has received 1,041,040 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 946,611 of which have been administered.
This is a developing story. More details to come.