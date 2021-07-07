Manitoba premier to give update on COVID-19 vaccine initiatives

The premier of Manitoba will be providing an update on Wednesday morning on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine initiatives.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Throughout the province’s vaccine rollout, it has announced a number of initiatives to encourage Manitobans to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to make the vaccines more accessible. These initiatives include a vaccine lottery, a grant program, and mobile and community-led clinics.

Fully vaccinated Manitobans are also afforded certain benefits, including not having to self-isolate upon return from interprovincial-travel, and the ability to eat inside at restaurants with those outside of their own households.

To date, 75.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 51.5 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.