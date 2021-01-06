Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Wednesday morning regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, health officials said a plan to bring vaccines to personal care homes would be announced on Wednesday, and that officials are working with First Nations on a plan that works best for the communities.

On Monday, the province opened its COVID-19 immunization super site at the RBC Convention Centre, with thousands of appointments booked between Jan. 4 and 10. About 800 appointments still remain available for later this week.

The current eligibility criteria to get the vaccine in Manitoba includes health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and who meet at least one of the following criteria:

Work in critical care units;

Work in long-term care facilities and were born on or before Dec. 31, 1975;

Work in acute care facilities and were born on or before Dec. 31, 1975;

Have been assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or a designated COVID-19 testing site;

Work in a lab handling COVID-19 specimens;

Work in a designated COVID-19 hospital ward; and

Work in a provincial or federal correctional facility.

According to the province’s latest vaccine bulletin, 4,292 Manitobans have been immunized against COVID-19 since December.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.