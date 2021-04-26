Manitoba premier, top doctor to announce additional public health restrictions today

Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to announce additional public health measures on Monday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 535 news cases of COVID-19 – 276 on Saturday and 259 on Sunday.

This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 2,024 and the five-day test positivity rate to 7.1 per cent.

Health officials also announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 967.

Last week, stricter public health orders came into effect across the province. This included tightened restrictions for both indoor and outdoor gatherings and retail capacity limits.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 37,598 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.