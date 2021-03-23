Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide an update on Tuesday morning regarding the province’s public health orders.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Pallister and Roussin announced the province was considering moving Manitoba to the Code Orange or restricted level on the province’s pandemic response system.

Some of the other potential changes included:

Increasing gathering size limits at outdoor public places;

Allowing indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casinos and gaming centres to reopen at limited capacity;

Expanding capacity for religious services,

Expanding indoor restaurant dining to include a household and their designated visitors;

Allowing organized team games at indoor sporting facilities;

Allowing youth to not wear masks while participating in indoor sporting activities; and

Removing the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days for interprovincial domestic travellers who are travelling for business purposes and have no symptoms.

Manitobans were able to provide feedback on these possible changes through an online survey.

This is a developing story. More details to come.