Manitoba prepares for arrival of almost 300 people fleeing war in Ukraine
The Manitoba government is preparing to welcome almost 300 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion of their country.
The province says in a news release it has received confirmation one of the federally arranged chartered flights bringing Ukrainians to Canada is to arrive in Winnipeg as early as next week.
Premier Heather Stefanson says the exact date isn't known.
The charter is expected to leave from Warsaw with approved applicants under Canada's emergency travel authorization for Ukrainians.
The province says once the plane lands, the travellers will be taken to a refugee reception centre for help with resettling, including temporary accommodations, food and health-care services.
The reception centre has so far helped more than 340 people from Ukraine, 20 per cent of whom were children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.
-
Sweet! Foothills Creamery teams up with Calgary Flames to create playoff ice creamFoothills Creamery is selling a new frozen treat inspired by the company's Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve, which has been sold at the Saddledome for decades.
-
Manitoba siblings recognized for helping fill hundreds of sandbags to protect friends' homeA Manitoba brother and sister duo have been honoured by their school for pitching in to protect their friends’ home from rising floodwaters.
-
Cape Breton woman says abandoned side of her building has become dangerousFrom rats to raccoons and plenty of birds, Diane Anderson says animals of all kinds are taking up residence in the abandoned side of her duplex in Glace Bay, N.S.
-
Bad behaviour bylaw enacted in LethbridgeDoing things like littering, spraying graffiti, urinating, spitting and fighting in public could soon cost you in Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex CountyConstruction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
Halifax woman starts petition, plans rally to save historic home from demolitionA Halifax woman is on a mission to save a historic home on her street from demolition.
-
Byelection in northern Manitoba to fill seat held by politician who died in crashVoters in a northern Manitoba constituency are to go to the polls in a byelection June 7.
-
Police charge 3 in SAIT CTrain stabbing and assaultCalgary police have charged three people in relation to the April 27 stabbing and assault of a man at the SAIT CTrain station.
-
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous supportA push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.