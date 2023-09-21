Manitoba Progressive Conservatives promise more money for addiction spaces
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to fund more treatment spaces across the province for people living with addictions.
The Tories say if re-elected on Oct. 3, they would double the amount of spaces that are provincially funded over the next two years.
The province currently funds more than 1,648 spaces, and the Tories would increase that to 3,200.
Cabinet minister Kevin Klein says the increase would offer early intervention and faster access to treatment for those who want to recover from their addictions.
The Tories have also promised up to $10 million in capital funding toward the development of a First Nations-operated drug treatment centre in Winnipeg.
Klein says more money would also be put toward mental health services for children and youth, including an increase of $2.5 million in annual funding for mental health service organizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.
