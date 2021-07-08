Manitoba proposing rate increases for Manitoba Hydro for next 3 years

The Manitoba government is proposing setting interim rates for Manitoba Hydro and limiting annual rate increases to 2.5 per cent for the next three years.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and Finance Minister Scott Fielding made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, noting the province will introduce these legislative amendments this fall.

The province notes that Manitoba Hydro requested a 3.5 per cent increase for this fall; however, the Manitoba government is proposing an increase of 2.5 per cent in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This proposal is subject to approval from the legislative assembly.

This is a developing story. More details to come.