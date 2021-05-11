Manitoba proposing three hours of paid leave for workers to get their COVID-19 vaccine

The Province of Manitoba is proposing a three-hour paid leave for workers in the province to go get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding said the change to the Employment Standards Code would allow Manitobans to book vaccine appointments during the workday without losing wages.

The province said under the changes, employers would be required to give employees up to three hours of paid leave for each vaccine dose the employee requires. More unpaid time would be allowed for employees who require more travel time or who suffer from vaccine side effects.

The province said the paid leave would be set at the employee's regular wage, or an average wage for employees with varying wages such as commission.

