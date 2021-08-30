Manitoba provides $7.5M in funding for International Peace Gardens

The Manitoba government is providing the International Peace Gardens with $7.5 million in funding.

Announced on Monday by Premier Brian Pallister, the funds are Manitoba's share of the garden's capital infrastructure and facilities redevelopment plan.

"We take great pride in our relationship with our neighbours to the south, and the International Peace Gardens is a great symbol of that lasting relationship," said Pallister. "We share so much, and even in tough times, we have helped each other when called upon. We are here today to reaffirm our commitment to this important symbol of friendship."

Founded in 1932, the International Peace Gardens (IPG) straddles the Canada-U.S. border as a memorial to the peaceful coexistence of Canada and the United States.

The garden receives a variety of provincial, state and federal sources.

The funding announced in Manitoba on Monday fulfils a one-to-one match required by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 when it approved a $3-million Bank of North Dakota loan, in addition to $2 million in one-time funds, for capital projects at the IPG.

"The International Peace Gardens are a beautiful representation of the rich history of friendship and co-operation between our two nations, and we are deeply grateful to our legislators in North Dakota and Manitoba for their commitment to strengthening that bond," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. "These improvements will enhance the gardens not only as a symbol of peace, but also as a tourism destination and economic driver for the region, providing benefits for generations to come."

According to the IPG's CEO, Tim Chapman, the funds will help the garden become a more sustainable tourism destination, educational centre and advocate for peace.

"The gardens will celebrate 90 years in 2022 with the opening of a one-of-a-kind children's natural play park and expanded conservatory," Chapman said. "Thanks to this public commitment, the next 90 years of the International Peace Gardens are already beginning to bloom."