The Manitoba government announced on Tuesday that it’s providing $889,000 for eight beds to support patient transfers from Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement in a news release, noting the funding will be provided over three years.

Friesen said the ability to transfer patients to withdrawal management services is critical to the success and sustainability of Winnipeg’s RAAM clinics.

“These beds will support RAAM patients experiencing withdrawal issues, reducing barriers to care, shortening wait times and ensuring quicker access to substance-use disorder treatment,” he said.

RAAM clinics provide counselling, prescribe medications, and connect patients to treatment programs and primary care physicians. Patients who need help with withdrawal symptoms are transferred to withdrawal management services.

Dr. Ginette Poulin, medical director with the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba and the clinical lead for the RAAM clinics, said they see people every day at these clinics who need various addiction support services.

“Withdrawal management is an important step in the process of substance use treatment for many individuals and increasing timely access can be critical for their recovery journey,” Poulin said in the news release.

“By adding more non-medical withdrawal management beds in our system, we can better respond to patients’ needs and help offer more safe places to stabilize.”

The eight new community-residential withdrawal management beds will serve about 300 people a year. The funding with go towards four beds for men at Winnipeg’s Main Street project and four beds for women at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba’s River Point Centre.

Dawn Cumming, director of detoxification and stabilization for Main Street Project, said these beds will allow them to “support clients with timely and critical access to detoxification services.”