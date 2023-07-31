Manitoba providing disaster financial assistance for those impacted by spring flooding

The Manitoba government is providing some relief to those who sustained disaster-related losses in this year’s spring flooding.

On Monday, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced that the province is establishing a Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) program to support eligible municipalities, homeowners, farms, small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by flooding.

“Our government is committed to helping Manitobans recover from the 2023 spring flood by providing financial assistance for uninsurable losses to basic and essential property,” Piwniuk said in a news release.

“We continue to work with local authorities on response and recovery efforts and invite eligible Manitobans to apply for assistance.”

To be eligible for the DFA program, the damages need to be widespread, mostly uninsurable, and represent a significant financial burden. The deadline to apply for DFA is Oct. 30.

Before applying for the program, Manitobans should check with their insurance providers to review their policies. The program does not cover insurable losses and some Manitobans may have overland flood insurance.

More information about eligibility or how to apply can be found online or by emailing dfa@gov.mb.ca.